Paris Economic Development Corporation Completes Land Acquisition

The Paris Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) has recently completed the acquisition of a 123-acre parcel on SE Loop 286. This property is located directly west of Paris High School, has proximity to Highway 19/24, and will be inventoried for industrial use that supports quality job creation.

Landowner Nita Pierce Bankston states, “This land has been in our combined families for four generations. It was important to us that this land be sold for a purpose that benefits the community. We are very pleased that the PEDC will put this parcel to good use for the betterment of Paris and Lamar County in support of jobs.”

The PEDC held approximately 350 acres in inventory in the NW Industrial Park and Gene Stallings Business Park, allowing large sites to be marketed. However, with projects including American SpiralWeld Pipe, the new LionsHead manufacturing and distribution facility, and the new TxDOT District Headquarter facility, it was determined by the PEDC’s Land Committee and Board that there was an urgent need to replenish the diminishing land inventory available for potential prospects. The new site is easily marketable, with quick access to Loop 286 and nearby utilities.

“The PEDC’s charge is to provide economic growth for our community by attracting new jobs and enhancing existing industries,” stated PEDC Vice Chairperson Curtis Fendley. “The 123-acre tract recently purchased on the southeast loop will attract prospects we previously could not entertain. For this reason, we remain committed to identifying and inventorying prospective industrial sites. Without sufficient available land, jobs will go to other communities.”

“One of the unique advantages of our community is the land available for industrial users,” stated Executive Director Maureen Hammond. “Few other regions can accommodate the land requirements of the large-scale projects we are seeing in the pipeline. It is critical that we take advantage of these opportunities for land acquisition to support both our current and future growth.”

Maintaining land for industrial prospects is only one of the many ways the PEDC works to draw companies to the area. Board Members Josh Bray, Curtis Fendley, Mark Homer, and PEDC Executive Director Maureen Hammond serve on the Land Review Committee. The PEDC works to grow the region and has supported businesses such as AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe, Metro Gate and Delco Trailers. The PEDC has recently supported attraction projects, including LionsHead Tire & Wheel, Universal Fabricating and Ametsa Packaging.

For more information, please contact Lauren Trejo at the Paris Economic Development Corporation at 903- 784-6964 or ltrejo@selectparistexas.com.