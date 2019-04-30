Paris Economic Development Corporation Hosts Governor’s Small Business Workshop-East Texas

Come see the resources Texas has available to make your business successful. Let’s Build Paris! Governor’s Small Business Workshop – East Texas

Texas has an abundance of resources for entrepreneurs looking to start a small business. On May 9th, the Governor’s Office is holding the Governor’s Small Business Workshop in Paris, Texas. The workshop plays an instrumental role in helping these entrepreneurs find the information they need and make the connections that will give them long-term success. From Texas Economic Development: “The Governor’s Small Business Workshops provide rural small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to interact with small business resource providers, such as business lenders, business-oriented non-profits, and local, regional, state and federal agencies.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend the Workshops to receive interactive, hands-on assistance from the resource providers and gather the information needed to start and strengthen their businesses.”

Follow the links below for more information about the event: Governor's Small Business Workshop Event Facebook Page Let's build Paris! Michael Paris Executive Director Paris, Texas has a 20-acre parcel in our NW Industrial Park that provides optimal space for businesses looking for greenfield sites. Located directly on NW Loop 286, this parcel is: New Markets Tax Credit Eligible Utility Ready Clean Phase I Environmental Geotechnical Complete DATA SHEET: Site-Ready 20 Acres Paris also has a newly-acquired 150+ acres of space for a new SW Industrial Park with frontage access to the southwestern portion of Loop 286. View preliminary info about the site here: SW Industrial Park If you are interested in other potential industrial sites, take a look at our real estate page: Available Real Estate for Industrial Development Local Services/Information City of Paris Engineering, Planning, and Development TxDOT, Paris District Kiamichi Railroad General Contractors: Harrison Walker & Harper Lamar Companies