Paris Economic Development Corporation Meets Tuesday

The Paris Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors will meet in a regular session today, Apr 18, at 5:30 at City Hall. The board will receive an update on the city’s new branding initiative. The new logo, “Paris – Where Texans Reach Higher,” will also be used in Paris, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, and the Visitors and Convention Bureau. The board will also consider approval of a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for infrastructure improvements at the Northwest Industrial Park.

