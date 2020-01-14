" /> Paris EDC Distributing Survey – EastTexasRadio.com
13 mins ago

 

The Paris Economic Development Corporation is distributing the PEDC Lamar County Employer Survey beginning to gauge the current workforce needs of the local businesses in Paris and Lamar County, Texas.  The PEDC Lamar County Employer Survey is short. Taking on average less than five minutes to complete, it is to be completed by individuals in charge of hiring at local businesses throughout Paris and Lamar County. The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce will partner with the PEDC in distributing the survey to both retail, service, health and industrial businesses. To go directly to the survey, follow this link: Employer Survey Let’s Build Paris! Michael Paris Paris Economic Development Corp. mparis@paristexasusa.com (903)784-6964

