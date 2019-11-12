cypress basin hospice
Paris EDC to Meet This Evening

37 mins ago

 

The Paris Economic Development Corporation will meet at 530 this evening in special session and immediately convene into a closed, Executive Session. The topic, according to the agenda is Executive Director Michael Paris. The agenda calls for the commission to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee. The agenda specifically lists the Executive Director as the subject of the meeting.

