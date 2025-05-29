Paris Education Foundation Awards $110,000 in Scholarships to 55 Outstanding Students

The Paris Education Foundation proudly awarded a total of $110,000 in scholarships to 55 exceptional Paris High School students during a recent ceremony held on campus. This annual celebration honors academic achievement, hard work, and the generous spirit of the Paris community.

Thanks to the unwavering support of the Foundation’s donors, these scholarships will help open doors to higher education and brighter futures. The Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to every contributor who makes these life-changing opportunities possible.

Special recognition was given to two standout students:

Jaelee Johnson, recipient of the prestigious Hardy Moore Scholarship, valued at $24,000.

Areli Hernandez, awarded the Texas Tomorrow Fund Scholarship, which covers 32 college credit hours.

“The generosity of our donors allows us to invest in the next generation of leaders,” said a representative of the Paris Education Foundation. “These students are the future, and we are proud to play a part in their journey.”

Due to the generosity of its donors and successful fundraisers, Paris Education Foundation has awarded $2,563,944 in student scholarships since 1989. For more information about the Paris Education Foundation or to learn how you can contribute, visit their website at http://pariseducationfoundation.org/.