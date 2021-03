For over 32 years, the Paris Education Foundation has raised funds for scholarships for Paris High School seniors. For the second straight year, due to Covid, the foundation can’t hold their annual I Love Paris event. But you can still help through their NO HASSLE I Love Paris fundraising event. You can give online at paris education foundation dot org, or VENMO @Paris-EducationFoundation. Your donation will directly benefit this year’s Paris High School graduates.