Paris Eliminated, Mt. Vernon Advances in Playoff Action

Paris lost to Argyle in the Region 2 final 41-13. The Wildcats finish the season with a 9-5 record but that includes two forfeit losses.

Mt. Vernon defeated #4 Malakoff 37-34. They’ll face #6 Jim Ned at Globe Life Park at 3:15pm Friday.

The Paris Ladycat Soccer team is having a fundraiser and they are selling various shirts and hoodies. These items will be ready just in time for Christmas. The store will close on December 14th and anyone that buys anything has to pick it up themselves from Screen Graphics. Screen Graphics said purchases can be picked up on December 21st.

https://stores.inksoft.com/ paris_high_soccer/shop/home

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list and start against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jackson, 23, contracted the virus in late November and missed Wednesday’s rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a result.