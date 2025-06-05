Paris Fan Drive

The United Way of Lamar County is continuing its Annual Summer Fan Drive. Many in our community lack central air conditioning, and this is an easy way to help others. You can donate or drop off fans at the United Way of Lamar County office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue, at any Lamar National Bank location, or East Texas Broadcasting, 2810 Pine Mill Road. For more information, call the UWLC office at 903-784-6642.

United Way del Condado de Lamar continúa con su Colecta Anual de Fans de Verano. Muchos en nuestra comunidad carecen de aire acondicionado central, y esta es una manera fácil de ayudar a los demás. Puede donar o dejar a los fanáticos en la oficina de United Way del condado de Lamar, ubicada en 2340 Lamar Avenue, en cualquier ubicación de Lamar National Bank o East Texas Broadcasting, 2810 Pine Mill Road. Para obtener más información, llame a la oficina de UWLC al 903-784-6642.