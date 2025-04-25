Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Full Market Open Saturday

Don’t miss opening day of the full Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Saturday May 3rd. That’s when the market will be open again from 8am till 1pm! With over 35 vendors every Saturday there is something for everyone. Including the freshest vegetables, fruits, and flowers, eggs, meats and value added items include candy, breads and pastries, Keto products, locally roasted coffee, kombucha and elderberry products, handmade organic lotions personal care items, and artisan jewelry, soaps, and much more. It’s a great way to start your Saturday!