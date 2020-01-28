Paris Farmers And Artisan Market Vendor Meeting Feb. 6

Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Vendor Meeting Thursday, February 6, 2020, 7:00 pm at City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman, Paris

The public is invited to an informational meeting of the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market. This meeting is current vendors and new vendors who have questions on how to start selling a product, review the market guidelines, and fees, and hear updates that are being planned for the 2020 season. A calendar of events and volunteer opportunities will be discussed.

“The Farmers Market had record vendor attendance in 2019, and it is expected to grow in 2020, thanks in part to the wonderful selection of vendors, and the great public support,” says Cheri Bedford, Market Manager.

Farmers & Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is located in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Vendors interested in selling produce or original art can visit the city of Paris website, marketsquareparistexas.com for more information, or call 903-784-9293. Vendor applications can also be picked up at the City Hall Annex, 150 S.E. 1st Street, Paris.