Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Vendor Meeting

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman, Paris, Texas

The public is invited to an informational meeting of the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market. This meeting is for current vendors and new vendors who have questions on how to participate as a vendor.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the revised ordinance, market guidelines, and new online sign up procedure. In addition, the city staff will share updates that include new public improvements to the Market Square. Cheri Bedford, Farmers Market Manager, Caressha Milton, from Paris Lamar County Health District and Laura Graves, Lamar County Extension Agent will be present, in addition to other city staff.

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market mission is to bring fresh, local food items to the public, provide local farmers and producers a place to sell their goods, to ensure at least 75% of all agriculture products sold are grown in Texas, and to be a hub of activity and thereby enliven the downtown commercial district.

“Thanks in part to wonderful selection of vendors, organizations, and the public support, the Farmers and Artisan Market continues to fulfill its mission.” says Cheri Bedford, Market Manager. “It is definitely the hub of activity on Saturday mornings”

The area designated as the Market Square was purchased by the City of Paris in August just a few months after the great Fire of 1916. Prior to this time, the downtown plaza center was the place for barter and exchange. The current location has remained a Public Market Square for

over 100 years. The open air pavilion was built as part of the 1986 Main Street Project with 32 designated stalls, equipped with tables, water and electricity. It was designed and built by the City of Paris for the convenience of both farmers and consumers. The 2023 additions include additional electrical and water hook ups to accommodate Mobile Food Units, and a public restroom.

Farmers and Artisan Market is a Texas Department of Agriculture Certified Farmers Market and Go Texas Member. It is located in historic downtown at the Market Square 400 S.W. 1st Street. Persons interested in participating as a vendor can visit the city of Paris website paristexas.gov,