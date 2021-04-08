Paris FD Battles 5 Structure Fires

Paris Fire-Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in the 800 block of Houston Street and found a storage shed completely engulfed in flames. Because of the strong winds, the fire quickly spread to a vacant house on the property, then to a shed next door and two more houses. Firefighters battled the blazes for about 3 hours. The first house was heavily damaged and the other two houses, which were occupied had what was called significant damage. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was undetermined.