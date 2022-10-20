Paris Festival of Pumpkins Happening Saturday

The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris. This community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one of a kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate dipped cheesecake and kettle corn.

As always, Free kids activities, costume contest, pumpkin decorating events. Cash prizes are awarded for best costume and best decorated pumpkin!