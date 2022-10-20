cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Young Title Company Header

Paris Festival of Pumpkins Happening Saturday

Photo by Tony Corso

The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris. This community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one of a kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate dipped cheesecake and kettle corn.

As always, Free kids activities,  costume contest, pumpkin decorating events.  Cash prizes are awarded for best costume and best decorated pumpkin!

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     