The Festival of Pumpkins is on Saturday, October 28, in downtown Paris. Enjoy vendors around the square with handmade wares, clothing, and food. Plus, you will find festival savings inside the local downtown stores. Bring the family and enjoy fishing in the fountain, live music, pumpkin decorating, and costume contests. There is much to see and do at this year’s Festival of Pumpkins. For more information, visit paristexas.gov or the Festival of Pumpkins event page on Facebook.