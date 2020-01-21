Paris Firefighters Have A Busy Day

Paris Firefighters responded to a residence on East Sherman Street Monday afternoon after the occupants of the home heard a popping sound, and saw flames coming from a bedroom. They evacuated the home and called 911. When firefighters arrived, the home was totally engulfed in flames and is believed to be a total loss. There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze at this time is undetermined.

Paris fighters were called to a vehicle fire in the Atwood’s parking lot flames were spotted coming out from under the hood of a pickup. The fire then spread to the cab. There were no injuries but the truck is believed to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.