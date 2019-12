E-Paris-Extra is reporting that some Paris firefighters went the extra mile in helping a local couple during the Christmas season. The daughter of Willis and Vicky McCraw asked to borrow a ladder to put up decorations on their house. Firefighters Jay Daughtrey and Dreyton McCarthy not only brought by a ladder but went up to the roof of the home and put up the Christmas lights. Thanks from all of us at East Texas Broadcasting to these firefighters for going above and beyond the call of duty.