Paris Firefighters Battle Commercial Structure Fire

-crews from St.1 were getting ready to conduct a fire extinguisher training class for the on-site employees when they noticed heavy smoke coming from the building. A structure fire response was dispatched, bringing units from St.3 and St.4. E1 reported a large commercial building with fire extending through the roof and began an interior attack. Q4 crew arrived and vertically vented the roof. E3 and R1 personnel assisted with fire suppression. Crews were on scene for around an hour.

