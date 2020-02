First Christian Church presents another Country Dinner Theater with the country and Broadway superstar Gary Morris. It is Monday night, March 2, at 6:00 pm. Crawford’s Hole in the Wall is catering the meal. A table for eight is $250, or it is $35 for individual tickets. Call or email fryandgibbs@hotmail.com 903-785-5516 or Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676.