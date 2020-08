First Saturday Breakfast for All-Area First Responders is Saturday, September 5, at 8:15 at First Christian Church 780 20th NE. This month’s menu is scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash brown potatoes, biscuits, gravy, milk, orange juice, and Paris Coffee Company coffee. Please notify all staff on duty to attend, and we also have to-go boxes for your dispatcher staff. Call Ronnie Nutt at 903-249-3676.