Paris First United Methodist Church Downtown and Connections Cancel in Person Services – Will Stream Instead

From FUMC – Our in-person services have been cancelled for the next two Sundays. We will worship together via facebook live stream. Please see our most recent post for more info.

There has been a lot of news the last few days concerning the Coronavirus and its impact on our society. Due to the concern of spreading the disease, there has been some unprecedented responses ranging from the suspension of major sporting events, school closings, to travel restrictions being put in place to name a few. As a result, some larger church congregations around the nation are cancelling their worship services to prevent possible exposure to the virus from a large gathering of people. Your staff at FUMC Paris is very aware of these concerns and will be closely following the direction and recommendation from Bishop McKee and the North Texas Conference regarding this situation. As of this time, no suspension of worship services has been recommended. Therefore, worship services will be held this Sunday at their regular scheduled times at our Downtown Campus and our Connections Campus. The church staff would love for you to join us in worship this Sunday, but also completely understand if you feel like the best decision for you and your family’s health is to stay home.

Also, please remember that you can stay home and still be a part of our service by watching our Facebook Live Stream. Most importantly, please lift up in prayer all those throughout the world who have been affected by this virus and pray for the well-being of all our church family.

Blessings and Peace,

From your Church Staff

Downtown and Connections

See – the Downtown stream here – https://www.facebook.com/fumcparis/

See – Connections stream here: https://www.facebook.com/connectionsparis/