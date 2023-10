The Paris Downtown Food Pantry hopes to collect 5,000 boxes of stuffing to make this year’s Thanksgiving meal memorable for those in need. The Food Pantry will distribute donated stuffing boxes through their normal choice-style grocery store process during November. Pantry staff are available Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and noon to receive boxes through November 10. They ask donors not to leave boxes of products outside unattended. Brand names or generic boxes are accepted.