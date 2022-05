The Paris Downtown Food Pantry is currently operating from its temporary location at the Lamar County Fairgrounds Coliseum. They will continue distributing food boxes on the pantry’s regular schedule: Tuesdays from 1:30-4:30 pm and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 am. Those in need will remain in their vehicle, and volunteers will check and load your food box into your vehicle. For more information, call 903-737-8870.