Paris Friday Night Classic Car Cruise Coming June 10

“Blast From the Past” Friday Night Cruise of Classic Cars Free! Free! Free! Everyone Welcome! Friday, Jun 10 at 6:00 pm, the Cruise leaves the Civic Center promptly. Giant 50’s Party Featuring Dale Cummings and “The C” singing all of your favorite hits of the ’50s and ’60s at the Love Civic Center. Friday Night Cruise Sponsored By Mike’s Custom Paint & Body Shop. You are automatically registered if you’re a Cruise participant in a drawing for a Flat Screen HDTV given away at the Friday Night Cruise complements of NAPA Auto Parts in Paris, Texas.

