Paris Harley-Davidson Sets Guinness World Record

Photo by Joe Watson/Joe Watson Photography

The Paris News reports that Paris Harley-Davidson has set a Guinness World Record. Nearly 3500 bikers from 48 states and three foreign countries were in Paris over the weekend and rode their Harleys through the City of Paris on a 3.5-mile ride. The ride was dubbed “Bring it Home, 2019” and broke the record of continuous Harley-Davidson motorcycles on parade. The parade raised money for Motorcycle Missions, a nonprofit that helps first responders with PTSD.