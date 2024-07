During a special meeting last Tuesday, the Paris City Council unanimously selected Deputy City Manager Robert Vine as Interim City Manager. Vine will assume interim city manager duties on Friday, July 12, at 5:00 pm. He replaces City Manager Grayson Path’s final day. Path is becoming Amarillo’s City Manager. There is a come-and-go reception for City Manager Path on Monday at 4:00 pm. Path’s last day with the City of Paris will be Friday, July 12.