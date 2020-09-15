Paris High School Announces 14 Students Earned AP Scholar Awards

Photographed (from left) are Parker Benson, Allyssa Standifer, and Arthur Ryan Tijerina.

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce fourteen students, including eleven from the 2020 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP Exams.

One student earned an AP Scholar with Distinction Award, which they grant to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. That student is Evan De La Garza, a 2020 graduate.

Four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Elizabeth Cervantes, James Miller, Zachary Nation, and Aislinn Taylor (all 2020 graduates).

Nine students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with three or higher scores. The AP Scholars Skyler Coursey, Jackson Gibo, Britni Leigh, Prithvi Patel, Allena Taylor, and Sydney Walter, all from the graduating class of 2020, and Parker Benson, Allyssa Standifer, and Arthur Ryan Tijerina, current Paris High School seniors.

The College Board recognized Evan DeLa Garza and Sydney Walter for the second time. They received the AP Scholar Award a year ago.

The College Board’s AP program offers students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high school and receive college credit or advanced placement for successful AP exams. Paris High School currently offers five AP courses ­– AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP English Language & Composition, AP English Literature & Composition, and AP U.S. Government.