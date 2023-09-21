Paris High School Announces 20 Students Earned AP Scholar Awards

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce twenty students, including four from the 2023 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP Exams.

Four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Those students are Carter Benson, Preston Harper, Elise Napier, and Madelyn Tullos, all 2023 graduates.

Sixteen students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars Sophia Hamer, Ella Ryan Harper, Brody Holleman, Erickson Mathieu, Zeel Patel, Patrick Roland, and Lucy Walter from the graduating class of 2023 and Addison Andrew, Anderson Bunch, Luke De la Garza, Matthew Edzards, Curtis Fendley, Ava Fitzgerald, Jovanny Leon, Preston Thompson, and Blake Walker current Paris High School seniors.

The College Board’s AP program offers students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School offers four AP courses – AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP English Language & Composition, and AP English Literature & Composition.