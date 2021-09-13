Paris High School Announces AP Scholars

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce fourteen students, including ten from the 2021
graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP
Exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared
students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college
credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP
Exams.
One student earned an AP Scholar with Distinction Award, which is granted to students who receive an
average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
That student is Mikaila Rogers, a 2021 graduate.
One student qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25
on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. That student is Grace Perry, a
2021 graduate.
Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by
completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher.
The AP Scholars Lauren Avery, Parker Benson, Harrison
England, Sidney Frierson, Bryce Hollje, LeighAnn Lindsey,
Arthur Tijerina, and Keshawn Wallace all from the graduating
class of 2021 and Davis Green, Adam Hartman, Theodore
Hubbard, and Hana Syed current Paris High School seniors.
The College Board recognized Parker Benson and Arthur
Tijerina for the second time. They received the AP Scholar
Award a year ago.
The College Board’s AP program offers students the
opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high
school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for
successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School
currently offers four AP courses – AP Chemistry, AP Calculus,
AP English Language & Composition, and AP English
Literature & Composition.