Paris High School Announces AP Scholars

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce fourteen students, including ten from the 2021

graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP

Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared

students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college

credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on student performance on AP

Exams.

One student earned an AP Scholar with Distinction Award, which is granted to students who receive an

average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

That student is Mikaila Rogers, a 2021 graduate.

One student qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25

on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. That student is Grace Perry, a

2021 graduate.

Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by

completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher.

The AP Scholars Lauren Avery, Parker Benson, Harrison

England, Sidney Frierson, Bryce Hollje, LeighAnn Lindsey,

Arthur Tijerina, and Keshawn Wallace all from the graduating

class of 2021 and Davis Green, Adam Hartman, Theodore

Hubbard, and Hana Syed current Paris High School seniors.

The College Board recognized Parker Benson and Arthur

Tijerina for the second time. They received the AP Scholar

Award a year ago.

The College Board’s AP program offers students the

opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high

school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for

successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School

currently offers four AP courses – AP Chemistry, AP Calculus,

AP English Language & Composition, and AP English

Literature & Composition.