Paris High School Announces Top 10 Graduates for the Class of 2025

Pictured above left to right: Katherine “Kitty” Mathieu, Catherine “Cate” Biard, Anna Grace Blassingame, Olivia Fitzgerald, Areli Hernandez, Viktoria Lippincott, Lynna Martin, Ethan Dao, Jaelee Johnson, Nicole Octavio, and Matthew Roland

Paris High School is proud to announce the Top 10 students of the graduating Class of 2025. These exceptional students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and are set to attend some of the most respected colleges and universities across the country this fall.

Leading the class is Valedictorian Katherine “Kitty” Mathieu, who will be attending either Yale or Princeton University. Following closely is Salutatorian Catherine “Cate” Biard, who will continue her studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

The remaining students rounding out the Top 10 are:

Anna Grace Blassingame – University of Mississippi
Olivia Fitzgerald – Southern Methodist University
Areli Hernandez – The University of Texas at Austin
Viktoria Lippincott – Purdue University
Lynna Martin – Austin College
Ethan Dao – The University of Texas at Austin
Jaelee Johnson – Baylor University
Matthew Roland (tied for 10th) – Texas A&M University, College Station
Nicole Octavio (tied for 10th) – The University of Texas at Austin

“These students have not only excelled in their academic endeavors, but they have also exemplified the spirit
and dedication that define Paris High School,” said Chris Vaughn, principal of Paris High School. “We are
incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see the impact they will make in their future studies
and beyond.”

The entire Paris ISD community congratulates these outstanding seniors and wishes them continued success in
their academic journeys.

