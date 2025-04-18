Paris High School Announces Top 10 Graduates for the Class of 2025

Paris High School is proud to announce the Top 10 students of the graduating Class of 2025. These exceptional students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and are set to attend some of the most respected colleges and universities across the country this fall.

Leading the class is Valedictorian Katherine “Kitty” Mathieu, who will be attending either Yale or Princeton University. Following closely is Salutatorian Catherine “Cate” Biard, who will continue her studies at the University of Texas at Austin.

The remaining students rounding out the Top 10 are:

Anna Grace Blassingame – University of Mississippi

Olivia Fitzgerald – Southern Methodist University

Areli Hernandez – The University of Texas at Austin

Viktoria Lippincott – Purdue University

Lynna Martin – Austin College

Ethan Dao – The University of Texas at Austin

Jaelee Johnson – Baylor University

Matthew Roland (tied for 10th) – Texas A&M University, College Station

Nicole Octavio (tied for 10th) – The University of Texas at Austin

“These students have not only excelled in their academic endeavors, but they have also exemplified the spirit

and dedication that define Paris High School,” said Chris Vaughn, principal of Paris High School. “We are

incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see the impact they will make in their future studies

and beyond.”

The entire Paris ISD community congratulates these outstanding seniors and wishes them continued success in

their academic journeys.