|Paris High School Athletics Summer 2020 Update
Dates: June 8th– July 16th Monday-Thursday; Closed the week of July 6th and July 20th & 21st
Times: Football – Incoming 10th-12th Grade @ 8:00am-9:30am, Incoming 9th Grade @ 8:45am-10:OOam Incoming 7th-8th Grade @ 9:30am-10:45am
High School Girls — Incoming 9th-12th Grade @ 11:30am-12:30pm
Jr High Girls — Incoming 7th-8th Grade (Tues & Thurs only, starting June 15th) @12:30pm-1:30pm
Where: Paris High School Fieldhouse
UIL Covid-19 Guidelines in Place for Student Athlete Safety
Athletes and Coaches will be screened for signs, symptoms, and temperature at entrance every day
Rooms and Buildings will operate at 25% capacity
Hand washing and sanitizing stations available throughout Equipment sanitized during and after each group and session
Outside drills will be distanced 10ft apart
Inside groups will be 5 or less athletes, distanced 6ft apart
Athletes will be with the same group throughout the summer to reduce exposure and contact with other athletes
No access to Locker Rooms or Showers
No sharing water or food; athletes must bring their own water (no refill available)
No sharing Cell Phones; athletes are advised to leave them at home (no lockers)
• No more than 1 athlete in outside restrooms at a time
No Loitering after workouts, students must go home ASAP
No Laundry, athletes must go home and wash clothes/shower ASAP
Athletes and Coaches are advised to stay home if they have anv of the followinq symptoms: Cough or sore throat
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Repeated shaking with chills
• Headache
Loss of taste or smell
• Diarrhea
Fever equal or greater than 100
Any known contact with a person who is confirmed to have COVID-19
All incoming 7th . 9th, and 11th Grade athletes will need a new physical on file for the summer and 2020-2021 year. The new 2020 forms can be picked up on the UIL website or at the fieldhouse.
Physicals will be FREE only for the month of June with an appointment at Paris Lakes/Dr. Pauls office (903-609-1065) and The Pediatric Clinic of Paris (903-782-9206)
If you have any questions or concerns please call:
Steven Hohenberger 903-495-1922 – Athletic Director
Chad Helberg 903-517-1517 – Assistant Athletic Director/Athletic Trainer
Matt Green 903-715-2026 – Strength and Conditioning Coordinator