Paris High School Athletics Summer 2020 Update

Dates: June 8th– July 16th Monday-Thursday; Closed the week of July 6th and July 20th & 21st

Times : Football – Incoming 10th-12th Grade @ 8:00am-9:30am, Incoming 9th Grade @ 8:45am-10:OOam Incoming 7th-8th Grade @ 9:30am-10:45am

High School Girls — Incoming 9th-12th Grade @ 11:30am-12:30pm

Jr High Girls — Incoming 7th-8th Grade ( Tues & Thurs only, starting June 15th) @12:30pm-1:30pm

Where: Paris High School Fieldhouse

UIL Covid-19 Guidelines in Place for Student Athlete Safety

Athletes and Coaches will be screened for signs, symptoms, and temperature at entrance every day

Rooms and Buildings will operate at 25% capacity

Hand washing and sanitizing stations available throughout Equipment sanitized during and after each group and session

Outside drills will be distanced 10ft apart

Inside groups will be 5 or less athletes, distanced 6ft apart

Athletes will be with the same group throughout the summer to reduce exposure and contact with other athletes

No access to Locker Rooms or Showers

No sharing water or food; athletes must bring their own water (no refill available)

No sharing Cell Phones; athletes are advised to leave them at home (no lockers)

• No more than 1 athlete in outside restrooms at a time

No Loitering after workouts, students must go home ASAP

No Laundry, athletes must go home and wash clothes/shower ASAP

Athletes and Coaches are advised to stay home if they have anv of the followinq symptoms: Cough or sore throat

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Repeated shaking with chills

• Headache

Loss of taste or smell

• Diarrhea

Fever equal or greater than 100

Any known contact with a person who is confirmed to have COVID-19

All incoming 7th . 9 th , and 11th Grade athletes will need a new physical on file for the summer and 2020-2021 year . The new 2020 forms can be picked up on the UIL website or at the fieldhouse.

Physicals will be FREE only for the month of June with an appointment at Paris Lakes/Dr. Pauls office (903-609-1065) and The Pediatric Clinic of Paris (903-782-9206)

If you have any questions or concerns please call:

Steven Hohenberger 903-495-1922 – Athletic Director

Chad Helberg 903-517-1517 – Assistant Athletic Director/Athletic Trainer

Matt Green 903-715-2026 – Strength and Conditioning Coordinator