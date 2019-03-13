Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Morrell banner
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings

Paris High School Blue Blazes Band Wins ‘Sweepstakes’ Award

4 hours ago

 

The Paris High School Blue Blazes Band competed in the University Interscholastic League Concert Contest under the direction of Bryan Ewing and earned First Division Ratings from the judging panel for both concert and sight reading. With this accolade, the PHS Blue Blazes Band was awarded the coveted UIL Sweepstakes Award for achievement of First Division Superior Achievement in marching performance, concert performance, and sight reading within the same calendar year.

The band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assisted by Jared Cronk, Beverly Ewing, Bryan Ewing, Tyler Gerton, and Byron Myrick.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     