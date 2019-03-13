Paris High School Blue Blazes Band Wins ‘Sweepstakes’ Award

The Paris High School Blue Blazes Band competed in the University Interscholastic League Concert Contest under the direction of Bryan Ewing and earned First Division Ratings from the judging panel for both concert and sight reading. With this accolade, the PHS Blue Blazes Band was awarded the coveted UIL Sweepstakes Award for achievement of First Division Superior Achievement in marching performance, concert performance, and sight reading within the same calendar year.

The band is under the direction of Charles Grissom, assisted by Jared Cronk, Beverly Ewing, Bryan Ewing, Tyler Gerton, and Byron Myrick.