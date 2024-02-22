Paris High School Celebrates Black History Month

In February, Black History Month is celebrated nationwide to honor the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans. Paris High School joins in paying tribute to the profound impact African Americans have had on history. Through music, dance, and acts of courage in standing up for equal rights, the school highlights the achievements and resilience of the African American community. This observance serves as a reminder of the struggles faced and the progress made toward equality and justice for all individuals, regardless of race or background. Students reflected on the past, celebrated the present, and inspired hope for a more inclusive and equitable future for everyone.