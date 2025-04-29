Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Paris High School Celebrates Student-Athletes Advancing to the Next Level

Pictured above – Seated: TK Grey, Azaydrian Dizer, Thatcher Brown, Jayden Record, Bryan Carrea, and Heavenly Johnson. Standing: Athletic Director Steven Hohenberger, Brandon Hancock, Justin Frazier James Shanahan, Principal Chris Vaughn, Superintendent Althea Dixon, and Assistant Athletic Director Chad

Paris High School is proud to announce and celebrate the achievements of six outstanding student-athletes who have committed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level. In a signing ceremony held recently at the Paris High School field house, family, friends, coaches, and teammates gathered to honor their hard work, dedication, and bright futures.

The following student-athletes have signed letters of intent:

– TK Grey – Football, Rochester Community and Technical College (Rochester, MN)
– Azaydrian Dizer – Football, Texas Wesleyan University (Fort Worth, TX)
– Thatcher Brown – Soccer, Hesston College (Hesston, KS)
– Jayden Record – Soccer, Southwest Christian College (Terrell, TX)
– Bryan Carrea – Soccer, Southwest Christian College (Terrell, TX)
– Heavenly Johnson – Women’s Basketball, Southwest Christian College (Terrell, TX)

“We are incredibly proud of these young men and women,” said Athletic Director Steven Hohenberger. “Their
commitment to excellence both on and off the field has led them to this moment, and we cannot wait to see all
they will accomplish at the next level.”

Each athlete has demonstrated exceptional leadership, perseverance, and sportsmanship throughout their high
school careers. Their success is a testament to the support from coaches, teachers, family, and the entire Paris
ISD community.

