Paris High School Cheerleaders Shine at Express Cheer Camp, Fourteen Earn Macy’s Parade Invitation

Pictured left to right: Front row: Gabby Brown, Journee Johnson, Stephanie Preston, Haliegha Cooper, Nashara Cary, Arlyn Sanchez Second Row: Emma Cheatwood, La’Mycal Washington, Addie Sadau, Tamarrie Bell, Annystyn McCann, Ava Welch Third Row: Lilly Newberry, Caroline Gillem, Ava Booth, Endzlie Savage, Arshia Khadka, Jewel Omori, Brynlee Sadau Back Row: Kynidee Novas, Kamiel Jones, Brooklyn Chapman, Hannah Johnson, Memphis Collier Not Pictured: Mali Brockman, Londyn Bailey

The Paris High School Cheerleaders recently attended a dynamic three-day cheer camp hosted by Express Cheer, where they showcased their skills, spirit, and teamwork alongside cheerleaders from across the region. The camp provided an exciting opportunity for each participant to grow individually and as a team through high-energy instruction, leadership training, and performance challenges.

Throughout the camp, cheerleaders had the chance to earn ribbons celebrating excellence in various aspects of cheerleading. These accolades included titles such as Loveable Leader, Jazzy Jumper, Stunning Stunter, Amazing Attitude, Sparkling Spirit, Marvelous Motions, and Spirit Star. Each ribbon represents a unique skill set—from leadership and jumps to stunting and overall enthusiasm.

The 14 cheerleaders selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are left to right: Front row: Kynidee Novad, Memphis Collier Middle Row: Journee Johnson, Stephanie Preston, Annystyn McCann, Gabby Brown, Brooklyn Chapman Back Row: Brynlee Sadau, Kamiel Jones, La’Mycal Washington, Addie Sadau, Hannah Johnson Not Pictured: Mali Brockman, Londyn Bailey

One of the most coveted honors was the Spirit Star ribbon, which came with an automatic invitation to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—a recognition reserved for those who demonstrated exceptional spirit and dedication. As a result of their outstanding performances, fourteen Paris High School cheerleaders earned this distinguished opportunity to take the national stage in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City—a true testament to their talent, hard work, and heart.

Paris High School Cheer Coach Hannah Moran shared, “Our athletes gave it their all this week, and I couldn’t be prouder of how they represented our school. These recognitions are well deserved, and the opportunity to perform in the Macy’s Parade is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that reflects the hard work they’ve put in.

The Paris High School cheerleaders continue to represent their community with pride, energy, and excellence both on and off the sidelines.

