Paris High School Choir Students Selected For All-Region Choir

Nineteen Paris High School choir students attended UIL region choir auditions at North Lamar High School on Oct. 6. The students performed sections of songs in German, Latin, and English, and sight-reading.

Five students earned chairs in the small school high school region choir. Qualifying for the region choir was 9th chair tenor Jared Posey, 7th chair bass Nick Leija II, 6th chair soprano Rowan Burns, 4th chair tenor Nicolas Reed, and 3rd chair alto Rhea Tabora. These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert in Mt. Pleasant on Nov. 10 and advance to pre-area auditions in Gilmer on Nov. 27.

All-Region Choir auditions at the high school level are the first round of auditions toward membership in the TMEA All-State Choir. Jan Blize, Paris High School Choir Director expressed appreciation to Dottie Billman, Lindsay McCarter and Grant Taylor for assistance in preparing students for the auditions.