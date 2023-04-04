Paris High School FFA compete in Houston Livestock Show in Agriculture Mechanics

The Paris High School FFA recently competed in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The students built a project and exhibited it in the Agriculture Mechanics show against schools across the state. Projects are judged according to the quality of workmanship, functionality, design material used, presentation, general appearance, documentation, and degree of difficulty.

PHS students Cortrevious Booker, Bryan Martinez, Trevor Tucker, and Tydon McGill from the Paris FFA Chapter submitted a portable welding skid to hold a welder for the PHS Ag program. The students worked on this project after school and the week leading up to the contest. Their project earned a blue ribbon from the judges, one of the show’s highest honors. This project will also be shown at the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show on April 14th.