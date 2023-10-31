Paris High School Football Player Receives Dave Campbell’s Unsung Hero Award

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the legendary chronicle of Texas high school football since 1960, annually selects only five student-athletes from around the state to be spotlighted with its prestigious Unsung Hero Award presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. The Award recognizes special young people who represent their team, school, family, and community in a way that truly sets them apart.

At Friday night’s football game, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football came out to celebrate one of those deserving young people, Paris High School football player Keivarius Cooper.

Thanks to the support of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Cooper will receive $500 in tuition assistance to the college of his choice and will be spotlighted later this year during the UIL State Football Championships in Arlington.