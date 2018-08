I can not believe how fast time flies. Reserved Football Tickets Sales have been going on for a little over three weeks. Next week is the first home game of the season. If you want to find awesome reserved seats for the whole Football Season, today is the day to do it. We have six home games this year, and each book of tickets is $60.00. I will be here until 4 today and I would love for you to come to pick out some great seats and watch some exciting football games. Let’s Play Football