Paris High School Honors Band Members With Highest Awards

Each year the Paris High School Band gives out awards to outstanding band members who have gone above and beyond to build their craft in music. Plaques hang in the band hall to honor these students and past recipients.

The Floyd and Irene Weger Award is given to a senior each year who has exhibited the ideals of a Paris Band student. This year this award went to Brody Holleman.

The John Philip Sousa Award recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication and is given nationally to a band program’s incredible musicians. They created it with the approval of Helen Sousa Albert and Priscilla Sousa, daughters of the famous composer and bandmaster. This year the award was given to Omar Hernandez.