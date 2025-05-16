Paris High School Honors Students at Year-End Awards Ceremony

Paris High School wrapped up the academic year with its annual end-of-year awards ceremony, celebrating the achievements of students in academics, athletics, leadership, and character. Families, faculty, and students gathered to recognize those who excelled throughout the school year—but one student in particular left the crowd in awe.

Among the many deserving honorees, Tatiana Patt, a graduating senior, received a special moment of recognition that stood out from the rest. Tatianna was celebrated for an extraordinary and rare accomplishment: perfect attendance from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

As her name was announced and her incredible record was shared with the audience, the room erupted in applause. Tatiana received an overwhelming response from the audience, many visibly moved by her dedication and consistency. The moment turned emotional when her mother, seated in the audience, greeted her daughter with proud tears.

“Tatianna represents what it means to be truly committed—not just to school, but to personal responsibility and perseverance,” said Chris Vaughn, Principal of Paris High School. “It’s not every day you see that kind of long term dedication, and it’s something our entire community can be proud of.”

The ceremony highlighted not just accomplishments, but the spirit of resilience and community that defines Paris High School. Tatiana’s story served as an inspiration to students of all ages and a powerful reminder of the value of showing up—every single day.