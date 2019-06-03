Paris High School Named One of the Best High Schools In The Nation

For the third year in a row, Paris High School made the list of top-ranked high schools in the nation.

U.S. News and World Report evaluated more than 20,500 public high schools around the country and Paris High School ranked high enough to be called a ‘Best High School’ and to earn a coveted U.S. News Best High Schools 2019 badge.

The 2019 results aren’t comparable to rankings in the past which were based only on a single factor: a school’s College Readiness Index. The new methodology produced a numerical ranking based on six factors including—college readiness, reading and math performance, college curriculum breadth, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

Paris High School was named a Silver Award winner in both 2017 and 2018.