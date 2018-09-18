Paris High School – News

Paris High School National Honor Society and PHS Cheerleaders are rallying behind the slogan, “Wildcats Back the Cure – Childhood Cancer” during the week of September 24-28. During that week, education about childhood cancer will be spread campus-wide along with several activities to bring awareness to our students such as:

● Monday, September 24 will be “Hats off to Cancer” where students can wear hats to school for tossing loose change in the Cancer Donation Hat.

● Wednesday, September 26 students will be asked to dawn their Super Hero capes because the children battling cancer are our true Super Heros.

● During the week we will be selling gold Childhood Cancer Awareness Bracelets for $1 that says “Krash, Boom … Kick Cancer’s Butt.”

And we will close out the week of awareness by hopefully showing our Gold pride by adorning the navy “Wildcats Back the Cure – Childhood Cancer” shirt at the football game against the Melissa Cardinals and pepping up our pep rally all for the cure.

Childhood cancer footballs will be thrown by the cheerleaders, stickers will be distributed and donations will be collected at the gate. All the money raised through donations during the week will be donated directly to St. Baldrick’s Foundation in honor of Marlee Peck whose aunt works in the PISD administration office. St.

Baldrick is a foundation that uses money raised for research in childhood cancer. The facts are scary and it’s time to give back.

Please consider supporting our cause during the last week of September. Send your students to school with some loose change,

bring a donation to the football game Friday night, September 28th, order a t-shirt and wear it proudly. Our Wildcat Nation is amazing and we want to show everyone that “Wildcat’s Back the Cure!