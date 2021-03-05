Paris High School Photography Students Sweep Skills USA District Competition

For the second year in a row, students in Jennifer Cook’s photography class have swept the Skills USA District Competition, taking the 1st-3rd spots. Students placing this year were Calvin Alexander 3rd, Alysa Andoe 2nd, and Lindley Loughmiller placing 1st.

Since joining the Paris High School team 3 years ago, Cook has taken students to this photography competition and brought home the hardware every single year, including taking 3rd place at the state level her first year. “I almost didn’t enter due to the changes with the pandemic, but these kids have worked so hard and, we didn’t get to go to state last year after sweeping due of Covid; I couldn’t skip the opportunity for the” Cook said.

“Skills allows me to have the opportunity to show off my skills and talents that I learn in class and my photography skills in a real-world environment,” senior Alysa Andoe said. “Skills has provided me with a great opportunity to explore the world of photography further,” junior Lindley Loughmiller said.

These students will continue to compete at the state level at the end of March. “I hope to bring the top spots in the state home at the end of March!” stated Cook.