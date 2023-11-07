Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris High School Robotics Team Brings Home Top Award From VEX Robotics Competition

Pictured left to right: PHS Robotics instructor Jodi Andoe, Houston Rogers, Preston Thompson, and Mylee Anderson
Photo credit: PHS Photography student Mali Brockman

The Paris High School Robotics team had an outstanding performance this past weekend in the VEX Robotics Competition at Texas High in Texarkana. The team made up of PHS seniors Mylee Anderson, Houston Rogers, and Preston Thompson were semi-finalists in the contest, and took home the top award of the day, the Excellence Award. This award is the highest honor presented in the VEX Robotics Competition and is given to a school or organization that demonstrates overall excellence in creating a high-quality VEX robotics program.

The Robotics team is extremely proud of their accomplishments. Winning the Excellence Award is no small feat, and it is a testament to the team’s hard work, dedication, and passion for robotics. The team&#39;s success is also a reflection of the guidance and support provided by their teacher Jodi Andoe, classmates, and all of their supporters.

This award not only recognizes the team’s achievements, but it also highlights the importance of STEM education and robotics programs in schools and communities. The Robotics team is an inspiration to students and educators everywhere, demonstrating the endless possibilities and opportunities that can be achieved through dedication and hard work in the field of robotics, engineering, and computer science.

