Paris High School Robotics To Compete Virtually

This year UIL B.E.S.T. (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) Robotics will be a hybrid contest. The 2020 Outbreak Classroom Contest will tackle the needs of students with the reality of our situation due to COVID-19. This contest model will allow teams to work together locally in small groups at Paris High School and from home. All activities will be judged online. Each team will receive a robot kit and classroom field kit for use during this competition. This allows students to design, construct, and compete all from the Paris High School CTE building. For the tasks this year, students must identify, isolate, and vaccinate infected cells (wooden blocks) from the game field. Along with the traditional contest components that include robot performance, engineering notebook, and marketing presentation, students will have several new online challenges to test their skills and knowledge. These online challenges include:

New Robot Critical Design Review

Virtual Team Exhibit and Interview

BESTMania Skills Quiz

Outbreak Minecraft Challenge

Robot Modeling Challenge

Engineering Drawings Challenge

Video Design Challenge

Website Design Challenge

The robot performance time trials will be held the week of November 14th and will be live-streamed online. The Paris High School team includes 25 9th-12th grade students from the CTE Engineering classes.