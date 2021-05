Paris High School senior Atajdren Gill was awarded a Hagan Scholarship to attend Texas Tech University. The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship for high achieving, goal-driven students. The scholarship provides up to $6,000 each semester to pay unmet educational costs for up to eight consecutive semesters, providing each recipient with the opportunity to graduate college debt-free. This fall, Hagan Scholars from 46 states will attend 409 colleges and universities.