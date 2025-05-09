Paris High School Senior Ethan Dao Named Gates Scholar

Paris High School is proud to announce that senior Ethan Dao has been named a recipient of The Gates Scholarship, a prestigious and highly competitive academic award granted to only 750 students nationwide from a pool of over 48,000 applicants. Ethan is now a member of The Gates Scholarship Class of 2025.

As a Gates Scholar, Ethan joins an elite group of exceptional young leaders who exemplify academic excellence, service, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference. The award not only fully funds Ethan’s undergraduate education, but also provides access to a wealth of resources designed to support his success in college and beyond.

Through The Gates Scholarship, Ethan will benefit from leadership development, mentoring, wellness support, career guidance, and exclusive internship and job opportunities. These tools are intended to help him grow as a leader, prepare for professional life, and build a lifelong network of fellow Scholars and distinguished professionals.

“Ethan’s dedication, hard work, and leadership have earned him this well-deserved recognition,” said Chris Vaughn, Paris High School Principal. “We couldn’t be prouder of all that he has achieved, and we look forward to seeing the great impact he will make in the future.”

The entire Paris High School community congratulates Ethan Dao on this outstanding accomplishment and celebrates his bright future as a Gates Scholar.