Paris High School Senior Tate Lewis Receives the Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship

DALLAS, TX – The Northern Texas PGA Foundation is pleased to continue its charitable commitment to higher education by announcing our 2021 scholarship recipients. Fifty-four recipients have earned scholarships totaling $454,500, the largest amount ever awarded in a single year by the Foundation.

Fifty-four high school seniors who will be attending college this fall were awarded $454,500 in scholarships. Each scholarship awarded varied between $2,500 and $20,000. In addition, one student was awarded a “last-dollar” full scholarship to the Foundation’s partner school, the University of North Texas at Dallas, valued at approximately $92,000.

A scholarship totaling $5,000 will be awarded to one junior golfer via random drawings taking place at the Jerry J. Ransom Pro-Junior-Am later this summer, and another two scholarships totaling $5,000 will be awarded to two additional junior golfers via a random drawing at the SA Smith West Texas Junior Invitational later in June.

Paris High School senior Tate Lewis was selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship for $5,000.

“We are incredibly proud to have awarded a record of $454,500 in scholarships for fifty-four high school seniors this year,” said Mark Harrison, Executive Director and CEO of the Northern Texas PGA. “Thanks to the support of so many people who believe in our Foundation and our commitment to higher education, it was wonderful to share the great news with these students. They are all very well-deserving of these funds.”

This year, of the scholarships already awarded, 70% were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 30% were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

Since 1983, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation has awarded $3.64M in college scholarships to more than 600 deserving students.

For more information about the Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship Program or for additional information about our 2021 recipients, please contact Casey Rayburn at crayburn@ntpga.com or visit foundation.ntpga.com.