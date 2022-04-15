Paris High School Seniors Amiah Tyson And Brooke Fuller Receive Hagan Scholarship

(Left) Amiah Tyson (Right) Brooke Fuller

The Hagan Scholarship Award goes to Paris High School seniors Amiah Tyson and Brooke Fuller. Tyson plans to attend Prairie View A&M University in the fall, and Fuller will attend Texas State University.

The Hagan Scholarship is a nationwide need-based merit scholarship designed to help high-achieving students graduate college debt-free. The scholarship provides up to $6,000 each semester for eight consecutive semesters. The scholarship also provides recipients with a practical understanding of essential life skills not typically covered in the school curriculum via free workshops, Schwab brokerage accounts, and study abroad. Hagan Scholars currently attend colleges and universities located in 47 states.